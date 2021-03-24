Sketch shows suspect in shooting of 16-year-old at Auburn apartment

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Auburn have released a sketch of a suspect in a shooting at an apartment that left a 16-year-old girl hurt.

Sketch of suspect in shooting of 16-year-old in Auburn (Auburn Police)

The shooting happened around 4:50 a.m. Saturday at an apartment in the Castle Court Apartments complex. Auburn Police said a white male entered the apartment and shot the teen girl.

She was hospitalized and last reported in stable condition.

No other information about the shooting was released. Earlier this week, police asked the public to review any surveillance footage in the area that may have captured the incident.

On Wednesday then, a sketch of the suspect was released. Auburn Police said Indiana State Police helped develop the sketch.

The suspect is described as a white male, over 6 feet tall, and 200-plus pounds.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect or has any other information about the crime is urged to call the Auburn Police Det. Quick at (260) 920-3200 extension 1905.

A Crime Stoppers reward for information resulting in arrest and conviction is being offered.