Six arrested on meth, marijuana charges after LaGrange warrant service

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office says a warrant service ended with the arrests of six Indiana residents.

Around 3:30 p.m. Monday, January 20, deputies with the sheriff’s office say they attempted to serve a warrant on a man named James Miller who was staying at 306 1/2 Race St. in Wolcottville, Indiana, when they saw him hiding in the residence.

During the course of the investigation, deputies applied for a search warrant, which was granted. Deputies then executed the warrant, finding 1.4 ounces of marijuana, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies arrested:

Shannon Sizemore of Wolcottville, Ind.

Kimberly Henwood of Syracuse, Ind.

Heather Knight of North Webster, Ind.

Tylynn Watkins of Wolcottville, Ind.

James Miller of Wolcottville, Ind.

Michael Miller of Wolcottville, Ind.

They were charged with dealing in marijuana with a prior conviction, possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and visiting a common nuisance.