Six arrested on meth, marijuana charges after LaGrange warrant service

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office says a warrant service ended with the arrests of six Indiana residents.

Around 3:30 p.m. Monday, January 20, deputies with the sheriff’s office say they attempted to serve a warrant on a man named James Miller who was staying at 306 1/2 Race St. in Wolcottville, Indiana, when they saw him hiding in the residence.

During the course of the investigation, deputies applied for a search warrant, which was granted. Deputies then executed the warrant, finding 1.4 ounces of marijuana, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies arrested:

  • Shannon Sizemore of Wolcottville, Ind.
  • Kimberly Henwood of Syracuse, Ind.
  • Heather Knight of North Webster, Ind.
  • Tylynn Watkins of Wolcottville, Ind.
  • James Miller of Wolcottville, Ind.
  • Michael Miller of Wolcottville, Ind.

They were charged with dealing in marijuana with a prior conviction, possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and visiting a common nuisance.

