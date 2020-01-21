Six arrested on meth, marijuana charges after LaGrange warrant service

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office says a warrant service ended with the arrests of six Indiana residents.
Around 3:30 p.m. Monday, January 20, deputies with the sheriff’s office say they attempted to serve a warrant on a man named James Miller who was staying at 306 1/2 Race St. in Wolcottville, Indiana, when they saw him hiding in the residence.
During the course of the investigation, deputies applied for a search warrant, which was granted. Deputies then executed the warrant, finding 1.4 ounces of marijuana, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.
Deputies arrested:
- Shannon Sizemore of Wolcottville, Ind.
- Kimberly Henwood of Syracuse, Ind.
- Heather Knight of North Webster, Ind.
- Tylynn Watkins of Wolcottville, Ind.
- James Miller of Wolcottville, Ind.
- Michael Miller of Wolcottville, Ind.
They were charged with dealing in marijuana with a prior conviction, possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and visiting a common nuisance.