Shooting wounds 4 young Ohio teens; all expected to recover

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say four young teenagers were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Cincinnati, but the wounds aren’t considered life-threatening.

Police said the shooting was reported just before 5 p.m. Saturday outside the Winton Terrace apartment complex.

Two boys and two girls between the ages of 12 and 15 were reported in stable condition at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

All are expected to recover, officials said. Police said the city has cameras in the area, and investigators are also seeking surveillance footage from nearby businesses.

No arrests were immediately reported.