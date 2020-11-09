Shooting victim downgraded from non-life-threatening to life-threatening conditions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Numerous gunshots on Fort Wayne’s southeast side led to a man being injured Sunday night.

At about 6:18 p.m., Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to the 1400 Block of Colerick St. in reference to a reported shooting. They found an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers then gave aid to the victim until paramedics and fire personnel arrived on scene

Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries A short time later, they were told that the victim had been downgraded to having life-threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives along with crime scene technicians were called to the scene to further investigate the incident. No suspect details have been released yet.

This incident remains under investigation by FWPD and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.