Man killed in violence at Fort Wayne apartment complex ID’d

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One man was killed and another man was hospitalized after a shooting and stabbing at an apartment complex near Coliseum Boulevard Wednesday morning.

Just before 1:30 a.m., Fort Wayne police responded to the West Wind Apartments on the 2100 block of Point West Drive. A caller told police that a male subject was in the hallway yelling for help. Police arrived to find a male subject in the hallway suffering from an apparent stab wound. They also located another male subject suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified later Wednesday as 22-year-old Jonathon Christopher Jackson of Fort Wayne. An autopsy found he died of gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

The stabbing victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Upon arrival, his injuries were upgraded to non-life threatening.

According to a release, an initial investigation indicates that there was an altercation inside the apartment between the two victims. Detectives hope to obtain more details once they can interview the stabbing victim at the hospital.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.