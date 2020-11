FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police were called to a shooting at an all-age entertainment venue on West Main Street around 10:15 p.m. Friday night.

Police dispatcher tell WANE 15 that person was shot but cannot say how serious the victim’s condition is.

Customers quickly left The Muse on Main, 1332 W Main St.

