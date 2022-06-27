FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating a shooting on Fort Wayne’s southeast side.

Fort Wayne Police and medics were called around 2:30 p.m. to the 5100 block of Bowser Avenue, near East Fairfax Avenue south of East Pettit Avenue, on a report of a shooting.

Dispatchers would only tell WANE 15 that an investigation was underway.

At the scene, police had crime scene tape blocking the roadway, with a mail truck inside. Several squad cars were at the scene.