FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A shooting has been reported on Fort Wayne’s south side.

Police and medics were called just after 1 p.m. to the 4600 block of Weisser Park Avenue, between East Sherwood Terrace and East Maplegrove Avenue, on a report of a shooting. Dispatchers told WANE 15 a victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene working to learn more.