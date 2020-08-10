Boy shot along sidewalk north of downtown Fort Wayne

Crime
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating a reported shooting just north of downtown that left a boy hurt.

Police and medics were called just before 4:30 p.m. to the 1500 block of Sherman Boulevard, near Spring Street, on a report of multiple shots in the area.

According to an officer at the scene, first responders arrived to find a male juvenile laying on the sidewalk suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Many officers were at the scene, and the roadway was closed to traffic. Investigators were working to canvas the area to learn more.

