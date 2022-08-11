FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was shot as she drove down Illinois Road Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. along eastbound Illinois Road on the overpass over Interstate 69. Police were called there on a report of a shooting and arrived to find a woman in a white Saturn SUV suffered from gunshot wounds.

Medics treated her then took her to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators said the situation likely began with some sort of disturbance around 1:30 p.m. outside an apartment in the 1500 block of Fenwick Place, in the Preston Pointe apartment complex less than a mile west.

Police said there were several people involved in a fight there before officers arrived.

The woman was shot by someone in another vehicle as they drove eastbound on Illinois Road, police said.

Investigators were working to process the scene and collect evidence, a police spokesman said. The Saturn SUV appeared to have at least three bullet holes in the driver’s side door as it sat in the roadway.

Police have asked that anyone with information about the shooting or the disturbance beforehand – or who may have been in the area of Illinois Road & I-69 at the time – to call the FWPD Detective Bureau at (260) 427-1201.