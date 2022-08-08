Fort Wayne Police investigate along Greene Street in Fort Wayne on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man was shot to death inside a southeast Fort Wayne apartment Monday.

Fort Wayne Police were called just before 1 p.m. to the 1400 block of Greene Street, inside the Villages of Hanna apartment complex. Dispatch had received a report “that a friend was shot”, police said in a release, along with “numerous” other calls that people heard shots fired.

At the scene, police have a building cordoned off with crime scene tape. A fire truck and multiple squad cars were at the scene.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man down in an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information was provided, but police said they are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call FWPD at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or use the P3 Tips App.

No other information was released.