1 critical after shooting at southeast Fort Wayne apartment complex

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting at a southeast-side apartment complex.

Police and medics were called just before 3 p.m. to Eden Street inside the Villages of Hanna apartment complex on a report of a shooting.

Police at the scene told WANE 15 that one person was listed in critical condition after the incident. Investigators have identified a person of interest.

Neither have been named.

Police had a parking lot in the complex cordoned off with crime scene tape. A window at the apartment complex appeared to be shot out.

No other information was immediately available.

A previous version of this story indicated a person of interest was in custody. That is not the case. WANE 15 regrets this error.

