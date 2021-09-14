1 critical after shooting at southeast Fort Wayne apartment complex

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting at a southeast-side apartment complex.

Police and medics were called just before 3 p.m. to Eden Street inside the Villages of Hanna apartment complex on a report of a shooting.

BREAKING: Police are investigating a shooting at Villages of Hanna. I am on the scene now. Will update when more information develops. pic.twitter.com/30hm0rmONr — Briana Brownlee (@BreBrownleeTV) September 14, 2021

Police at the scene told WANE 15 that one person was listed in critical condition after the incident. Investigators have identified a person of interest.

Neither have been named.

Police had a parking lot in the complex cordoned off with crime scene tape. A window at the apartment complex appeared to be shot out.

No other information was immediately available.

A previous version of this story indicated a person of interest was in custody. That is not the case. WANE 15 regrets this error.