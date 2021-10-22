Shooting reported at Ossian workwear business

OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to shooting at a Wells County manufacturer Friday morning.

Police work at Berne Apparel in Ossian on Oct. 22, 2021.

The incident unfolded at Berne Workwear at 2501 East 850 North, on the south side of Ossian.

Ossian Police said there was an active investigation underway at the workwear maker.

Sgt. Brian Walker with Indiana State Police confirmed to WANE 15 that there was a shooting. A condition of a victim or suspect information was not immediately available.

Wells County Sheriff’s officials said the shooting was related to some sort of incident that took place at S.R. 1 and Interstate 469 in Allen County early Friday. Details were limited, though.

No other information was immediately confirmed.

A representative at nearby Roembke Manufacturing & Design, Inc. told WANE 15 employees they were told there was an “active shooter.”