Shooting reported at home just outside downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A shooting has been reported at a home just northwest of downtown Fort Wayne.

Police and medics were called around 12:20 a.m. to an address on Richardson Street, north of Main Street and west of Sherman Boulevard, on a report of a shooting, according to the police activity log. A block north, though, police investigated at a home at 1616 Howell Street.

The home was surrounded by crime scene tape.

Dispatchers confirmed to WANE 15 there was a shooting at the home. No other information including a condition was released, though.

WANE 15 reached out to Fort Wayne Police but we have received no reply.