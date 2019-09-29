Shooting on Broadway Street leaves one man dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday night. Police responded to the area of 1400 Broadway Street around 11:45 p.m. for reports of gunshots being fired.

On the way to the scene, police say they were advised someone had been shot. When police arrived they found a man lying in a parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police say the only information they have at this time is that several people reported hearing gunshots in the area. They say a 911 caller found the man on the ground.

A K9 was used to try and track down a suspect, but that search was unsuccessful. Police are processing the scene and collecting evidence, as they continue to interview witnesses.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, you’re asked to contact police.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Allen County Coroner’s Office at a later time.