FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A person has been shot in an incident on the city’s south side.

Police and medics were called around 4:10 p.m. to the parking lot of the Phillips 66 gas station at 218 E. Pettit Avenue, at the intersection with Calhoun Street.

Dispatchers told WANE 15 that one person is in life-threatening condition.

There was a second scene in the area of Pettit Avenue and Avondale Drive, as well.

It’s not clear yet what happened. WANE 15 has a crew at the scene.