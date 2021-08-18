Shooter pleads guilty in ‘sudden heat’ killing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man charged with murder in the shooting death of an Ohio man inside a Fort Wayne home last August has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Markquiel R. Derrick pleaded guilty this week to a charge of Voluntary Manslaughter in the shooting death of 42-year-old Antonyo Stephens of Columbus, Ohio, in a home in the 4900 block of South Harrison Street.

Markquiel R. Derrick

Police and medics were called around 12:15 a.m. Aug. 14, 2020, after a caller said a man had been shot in the home there. Responding officers found Stephens inside a home with apparent gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen.

Medics took him to a hospital in serious condition. He was pronounced dead there.

An autopsy found Stephens died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

According to a police spokesperson, before he died, Stephens told police who shot him and what the reason was. Police have video footage of this from one of their test body cameras.

Derrick was arrested in Indianapolis last August and charged with murder.

Voluntary Manslaughter is defined as an intentional killing in which the defendant acted under “sudden heat,” according to court records.

Derrick is set to be sentenced Sept. 24.