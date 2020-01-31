Shooter issues warning at sentencing: ‘This just isn’t worth it’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man arrested in a June 2019 shooting that left himself injured has been sentenced, and warned other men not to follow in his footsteps.

Amiracle Phifer, 23, was sentenced Friday in Allen Superior Court to 40 years for voluntary manslaughter. He previously pleaded guilty through a deal that dropped a charge of murder.

Phifer was arrested days after the June 23 incident. Police were called around 3 a.m. to the area of Central Drive on a report of shots fired. Officers arrived to find a trail of blood and the victim, Frashaune Striverson, laying on the ground.

An autopsy found he died of gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide by the Allen County Coroner’s Office that week.

Police later learned Phifer was also shot after he showed up at the hospital.

In court Friday, Phifer told the court he made a split-second decision that was “not appropriate.” He apologized to the victim’s family and his own.

Then Phifer issued to a warning: “to the other men out there…this just isn’t worth it.”