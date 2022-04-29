FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man arrested in a fatal shooting at a Fort Wayne gas station in September 2020 has been sentenced.

Darryl A. Davis

An Allen Superior Court judge on Friday sentenced Darryl A. Davis to 80 years for murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and using a firearm in the commission of a crime where someone died in the Sept. 2, 2020, shooting death of Stephon T. Holland, 22, of Fort Wayne at the Shell Quick Stop at 3024 E. State Blvd.

Davis was found guilty by a jury last month.

It was just after 1:30 a.m. when police were called to the gas station on a report of a fight that resulted in a shooting. Police said there was a fight between several men, and Holland was shot. He would die at the scene from a gunshot wound.

That afternoon, Fort Wayne Police released photos of five people considered persons of interest in the shooting.

Just before 5 p.m. the following day, Fort Wayne Homicide and Vice Narcotics Detectives along with tactical officers served a “murder warrant” at a home along River Cove Trail and took Davis into custody without incident.

Police said the arrest came after “a nonstop investigation” and “great police work along with numerous tips by the public.”

