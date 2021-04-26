Shooter handed 40 years for motel room killing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man arrested in a killing at a Fort Wayne motel in July 2020 has been sentenced.

Jeremiah Stevenson

Jeremiah G. Stevenson, 27, was sentenced Monday to 40 years for charges of Voluntary Manslaughter and Using a Firearm in Commission of an Offense in the July 8, 2020, shooting death of 41-year-old Jean Emmanuel Duperat in a room at the Coliseum Inn at 1020 N. Coliseum Blvd.

It was around 11 p.m. that night when a witness reported a man had been shot inside one of the rooms at the motel. Responding officers found Duperat there with an apparent gunshot wound, and medics pronounced him dead at the scene at the motel.

Afterward, police interviewed guests at the motel and reviewed surveillance video, then identified Stevenson and another woman as “persons of interest” in the case.

Fort Wayne Police homicide detectives and Gang and Violent Crimes officers and US Marshals found Stevenson “hiding out” in a home along Winter Street a month later. He was taken into custody without incident.

Stevenson pleaded guilty through a deal with prosecutors last month. The plea agreement dropped a higher charge of murder in the case.