Shooter found guilty in killing of Chicago man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A jury has found a Fort Wayne man guilty in the April killing of a Chicago man near Bishop Luers High School.

Antoine L. Kelley, Jr., 28, was found guilty of murder related to the April 1 shooting death of Darius McMorris, 23, at a home at 5419 S. Harrison St. A jury deliberated for nearly 6 hours before handing down a verdict around 5:30 Thursday night.

Fort Wayne police were called to the home just after noon that day. One of the officers entered the home and found McMorris dead inside.

An autopsy found he died from a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide.

After the shooting, Fort Wayne Police detectives asked for the public’s help. Kelley was found and arrested in Tennessee days later.

A jury also found Kelley guilty of a sentence enhancement for using a firearm in the crime.

Kelley will be sentenced later.