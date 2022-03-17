FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — They didn’t buy the ‘it wasn’t him’ defense.

Just like they didn’t believe he didn’t intentionally try to kill 22-year-old Stephon T. Holland by firing a bullet into a local Shell Quick Stop one night a year-and-a-half ago.

Darryl Davis

Now, 40-year-old Darryl Davis is facing a long prison sentence.

An Allen Superior Court jury on Thursday found Davis guilty of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and using a firearm in the commission of a crime where someone died.

Much to the relief of Holland’s family.

“It was hard to breathe today,” said Keyonna Holland, Stephon Holland’s sister.

The family had to watch video of Holland’s killing multiple times throughout the trial while also viewing graphic autopsy photos that showed what a bullet did to his heart.

In the videos, a group of young men is shown approaching the door to the gas station at 3024 E. State Blvd. during the early morning hours of Step. 2, 2020.

Apparently, the group knew Holland and were angry at him for some reason. They were going to the gas station to confront him, according to court testimony.

At some point in the videos, a man in a gray sweat suit comes from behind the group, pulls out a gun and fires into the gas station right at Holland, hitting him in the chest.

Holland suffered massive bleeding from his heart and died quickly, according to investigators.

Prosecutors accused the man in gray of being Davis; Davis’s defense tried to cast doubt on whether it was actually him.

Problems with that defense:

He was photographed at his employment wearing the same unique gray sweatshirt – or one strikingly similar – the man in the video wears during the shooting and the gun used in the killing was later found in the car of a woman he claimed multiple times during phone calls from the jail to love.

Plus, at least one person of the group that approached Holland identified Davis as the man in the gray sweats.

“It’s obvious,” said Allen County deputy prosecutor Tesa Zimmerman Helge during her closing arguments.

She also laid out evidence that Davis knew at least some of the group that had walked up to the gas station door that night.

During his closing arguments, Davis’s defense attorney, Greg Fumarolo tried to plant the seed that prosecutors did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt the man in gray was his client.

He also tried to point out the man in the video reached around a glass door that was covered in advertising, and that the shooter was not trying to intentionally kill Holland.

“He fired wildly,” Fumarolo said. “There was no intention to kill. There was no conscious decision to kill.”

Fumarolo also pointed out to the jury a man who testified against Davis is set to receive a suspended sentences in an unrelated matter due to a plea agreement where he agreed to cooperate with prosecutors on his client’s murder case.

Still, it wasn’t enough.

The jury deliberated for about two hours before returning a guilty verdict on the murder charge.

“It was a relief,” said Randy Holland, Stephon Holland’s brother.

Waking up this morning, knowing that one way or the other the trial would be over, Randy Holland said he felt dull. After the feelings of relief, he didn’t know what exactly to feel.

“Nothing is going to bring him back,” he said of his brother.

Some of Holland’s family believe the initial group who confronted their loved one that night should bear some of the responsibility for his death, they said.

To see the shooter found guilty, and after so long, that was at least a weight off their shoulders.

Davis is scheduled to be sentenced April 29.