Shoals man arrested for child exploitation and possession of child pornography

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday, Detectives with the Indiana State Police (ISP), Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) arrested a Martin County man for child exploitation and possession of child pornography.

The investigation by the ICAC began when a cybertip was sent into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), ISP said. The cybertip and subsequent investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for Camden S. Cobb, 38, Shoals, for the following charges:

One Count of Child Exploitation, Level 4 Felony

Fourteen Counts of Possession of Child Pornography, Level 5 Felony

Anyone having any information related to crimes against children is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website at missingkids.com and find the link to make a CYBERTIPLINE report.