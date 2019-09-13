Sheriff’s office: Deputy fires at fleeing fugitive’s vehicle; still on lam

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Steuben County are searching for a fugitive who reportedly tried to run over a deputy early Friday, forcing the officer to fire at the vehicle “to protect his own life,” police said.

According to a news release from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to the West Otter Lake Public Access Site off of U.S. 20 near S.R. 327 in rural Jackson Township around 1:30 a.m. on a tip that 21-year-old Vincent H. Chilcote was there. Chilcote is wanted out of Steuben, LaGrange, and Noble Counties on multiple warrants, including a failure to appear warrant in Steuben County on a charge of burglary with a deadly weapon.

Deputies arrived at the access site and spotted two vehicles, with Chilcote found in a Chevrolet pickup. As deputies tried to take him into custody, Chilcote reported tried to drive off, the sheriff’s office said.

In the process, the sheriff’s office said Chilcote tried to run over one of the deputies. At that point, the deputy fired at the pickup “to protect his own life,” striking the vehicle with rounds, the sheriff’s office said.

The pickup drove off and went into a bean field, with deputies in pursuit. Chilcote then got out of the vehicle and ran off, the sheriff’s office said.

He was lost at that point.

The sheriff’s office has asked for the public’s help to find Chilcote. He’s described as a white male standing 5’4″ tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes along with a tattoo of a line on his left arm, a tattoo of an “X” on his left shoulder, and a tattoo reading “Don’t Tread on Me” on his back.

Chilcote is considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with any information on Chilcote’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office or Steuben County Crime Stoppers. Anyone who spots him should call 911 immediately, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the deputy who fired the shots. The deputy has been placed on administrative leave, as is the department’s policy, pending a full investigation.