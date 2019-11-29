Sheriff’s deputy and reserve officer arrested on drug charges

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. – An investigation into alleged illegal steroid possession and distribution by a deputy with the Scott County Sheriff’s Department has resulted in his arrest as well as the arrest of a Scott County reserve officer on related charges.

On Monday, Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin received information of possible illegal steroid use and distribution by Deputy Joe Baker. Sheriff Goodin immediately contacted Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter and requested an investigation. Undercover officers from the Sellersburg Post Drug Enforcement Section were assigned and began their investigation on Tuesday.

In the early morning hours of November 28, and as a result of their investigation, Troopers arrested Joe Don Baker, 39, of Salem. Baker is charged with Conspiracy to Deal in Steroids – Level 6 Felony, Official Misconduct – Level 6 Felony, Possession of Hypodermic Needle – Level 6 Felony, and Possession of Schedule III Controlled Substance – Class A Misdemeanor.

Also charged is Scott County Reserve Officer Phillip E. Thomas, 32, of Scottsburg. Thomas is charged with Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance – Class A Misdemeanor.

Both Baker and Thomas were remanded into the custody of the Scott County Jail without incident.