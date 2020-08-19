Sheriff’s deputies break up huge party with underage drinkers, various drugs in Van Wert County

Photo of items confiscated from party raided by police in Van Wert County on August 15, 2020 provided by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department.

DELPHOS, Ohio (WANE) The Van Wert County, Ohio sheriff has released details of a huge party allegedly attended by more than 90 underage drinkers where an assortment of drugs were found this past weekend.

According to Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach, the party took place on Saturday, August 15 at a property located at 22384 Carpenter Road which is just outside Delphos.

Deputies served a search warrant at the address following an investigation based on numerous complaints indicating underage drinking and drug activity had been taking place there.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found approximately 150-200 people along with alcoholic beverages and evidence of drug use in a building where the party was taking place. The deputies identified more than 90 underage people who had been drinking through the use of portable breath tests and field sobriety tests

Deputies also found what appeared to be marijuana, LSD, dabs, psychedelic mushrooms, THC vapes and cartridges along with edible THC products and money possibly from the sale of drugs. They also found nicotine vapes and pods as well as two handguns with loaded magazines.

Sheriff Riggenbach indicated the investigation is ongoing and charges will be sent to the law director for review. A nuisance abatement letter will be sent to the owner of the property indicating he or she needs to take action to prevent future illegal activity. The law permits the seizure of property if an owner knowingly permits illegal activity to continue.