HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Indianapolis man was charged with possession of marijuana after authorities say he was traveling 124 miles per hour on Interstate 69 in Gibson County.

According to a release from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch was alerted that a Pike County officer was attempting to catch up to a vehicle traveling 124 miles per hour on Interstate 69 near the 40 mile marker. Authorities say they were able to locate the vehicle driving 105 miles per hour near the 22 mile marker.

Deputies say they detected the smell of marijuana from inside the vehicle, and the driver, Donavan Golder, 21, was taken into custody and transported to the Gibson County Jail. Golder was charged with the following:

Possession of marijuana (Over 30 grams) with a prior conviction

Driving while suspended

Reckless driving

Golder has since posted a $650 bond.