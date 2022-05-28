BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A central Michigan sheriff says a mother and her three young children were shot to death in their home and the suspected gunman has been hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the head.

Mecosta County Sheriff Brian Miller said Saturday that the man suspected in the shooting Friday near Big Rapids is the woman’s husband. The suspect is being treated at a hospital in Ann Arbor. Miller says the children were all under 10.

Big Rapids in Austin Township is about 180 miles northwest of Detroit.