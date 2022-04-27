STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man accused of driving drunk was involved in a collision with a Steuben County Sheriff’s squad car in Angola on Sunday.

Deputy Shane Matchette was on routine patrol and driving eastbound on Maumee Street at 10 p.m. when a Dodge Caravan pulled out of the Speedway gas station near Interstate 69 and directly into his path, according to a sheriff’s media release.

Matchette tried to avoid a collision but was unable to do so, the release said.

Both Matchette and the driver of the Caravan, 57-year-old Candido L. Guerrero, suffered minor injuries. An Angola Police officer made the scene and determined alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff’s release.

Guerrero, of Angola, was then arrested on misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and endangering a person, operating a vehicle while never receiving a valid license and false informing.

Candido L. Guerrero

A Steuben County Sheriff’s squad car is shown after a crash Sunday, April 24, 2022.

After being booked into Steuben County Jail, Guerrero posted bond and was released.

Matchette has since made a full recovery and is back at work, according to the sheriff’s release.

The crash remains under investigation by the Angola Police Department, which was assisted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, the Angola Fire Department, the Steuben County EMS and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division.