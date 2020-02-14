Sheriff convicted of posting confidential reports to resign

BRYAN, Ohio (AP) — A sheriff in Ohio who was convicted of posting confidential child abuse reports to the department’s website and Facebook page has agreed to step down in exchange for avoiding an indictment on new charges.

Special prosecutor Mark Weaver said Williams County Sheriff Steve Towns will resign March 17. Weaver said Wednesday that Towns engaged in potential felony counts of theft in office.

Weaver said a deputy was paid to attend his Nov. 4 hearing regarding the child abuse reports and an election board hearing, though there was no official reason for his presence. Towns didn’t respond to requests for comment.

