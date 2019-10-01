Sheriff: 35 vehicles stolen in Steuben County since June

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Steuben County are encouraging the public to lock their vehicles amid a rash of automobile thefts.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday that since June 1, there have been 35 reports of stolen vehicles in Steuben County. All of the vehicles were left unlocked with the keys in them, and some were left unsecured in business parking lots while the vehicle owner was inside the store, the sheriff’s office said.

The majority of the vehicles were recovered within a few days of the theft, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities in DeKalb, Noble and LaGrange counties and into Michigan have also been investigating numerous vehicle thefts with similar circumstances, the sheriff’s office added.

Police have arrested “several” suspects for “some” of the thefts, and the sheriff’s office said in the news release that investigators were developing additional suspects while the investigation continues. The suspects were not named.

The sheriff’s department said in the news release: “Please lock your vehicle and DO NOT leave the keys in them, even if you think you might only be away from it for a few moments.”