Seymour police officers charged with ghost employment

SEYMOUR, Ind. (AP) — A former southern Indiana police chief and one of his top officers face ghost employment and other charges for allegedly working other jobs while on duty.

Indiana State Police say former Seymour Police Chief William Abbott and Capt. Carl Lamb also were arrested Wednesday on official misconduct and theft charges.

Police say a four-month investigation determined Abbott while on-duty also was paid by a hospital to schedule off-duty officers to provide security.

It also found Lamb, while on duty, was paid by a security company to schedule off-duty officers to work in a highway construction zone.

Both men were released from jail on bond.