Seymour man arrested for possession of child pornography

Indiana State Police say Dylan J. Hatfield, 18, was arrested on 10 counts of possession of child pornography. (Indiana State Police)

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WANE) — A southern Indiana 18-year-old was arrested for possession of child pornography.

On Wednesday, October 23, detectives with the Indiana State Police Crimes Against Children and Cyber Crimes Unit served two search warrants at separate properties in Seymour, Indiana. The first was served at 10992 North County Road 525 East, and the second at 832 South Pine Street.

The investigation began when ISP received a cybertip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children. As a result of the investigation, Dylan James Hatfield, who had lived in both residences, was arrested on 10 counts of possession of child pornography, a level six felony.

Haltfield was taken to the Jackson County Jail where he awaits his initial court appearance.

Indiana State Police Detectives were assisted by Trooper Randel Miller, ISP-Versailles Post, and officers with the Seymour Police Department.