ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) A homeless person was taken into custody on Thursday after failing to register as a sex offender according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department.

The department learned Jeremy Ashley Santos had not reported in person as the sheriff’s office as a homeless offender as required by law. Deputies then searched and found Santos and after an interview he was arrested.

He was booked on one count of failure to register as a sex or violent offender, a level 6 felony. He was being held on $3,000 bond.