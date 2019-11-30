Several hurt in multi-county pursuit

Several people were hurt after multi-county pursuit ended in a crash in Huntington County.

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Several people were treated for injuries following a multi-county pursuit according to the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.

Late Friday afternoon, a Sheriff’s Deputy observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of southbound State Road 9, near 300 South. The deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop, leading to the pursuit.

The pursuit continued on southbound State Road 9, then eastbound on State Road 124. The vehicle then went south on State Road 5.

The department said the vehicle then drove through some county roads and then back out onto State Road 218 in Wells County. The vehicle continued eastbound on State Road 218 into Adams County.

At State Road 116, the vehicle went northbound back into Wells County and continued in Huntington County, ending up on County Road 200 South.

Near the intersection of County Road 200 South and 200 West, the vehicle lost control and crashed into another vehicle. The driver then attempted to run away from the scene, before being caught by Huntington County Deputies and Bluffton Police Officers.

The driver of the pursuit vehicle was checked for injuries at an area medical center and transported to the Huntington County Jail. The occupants of the other vehicle were transported to an area medical center and treated for injuries. The extent of the sustained injuries were not specified.

During the pursuit, police obtained the vehicle’s license plate and determined that the car was stolen out of Fort Wayne.

The name of the driver has not been released and it’s not clear what charges they may face at this time. No further information was made available.

The Wells County Sheriff’s Department, the Bluffton City Police Department, the Adams County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana State Police assisted the pursuit.