Several guns including sawed-off shotgun found in Marion home after reported armed robbery

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — Two men were arrested after police said they held up a group of women in Marion, a crime that led police to a stash of weapons inside a home.

On Nov. 7, Marion Police responded to the 2100 block of West 9th Street on a report of an armed robbery. There, three women said they were robbed at gunpoint by two men.

According to police, the women said they met a man – later identified as 20-year-old Dan Ta Smith of Memphis, Tennessee – behind a home, and Smith got into a car with the women. A short time later, Smith’s friend – later identified as 20-year-old Darrell Blackwell, Jr. of Marion – arrived and got into the vehicle.

Dan Ta Smith

Darrell Blackwell Jr.

At that point, the women said Blackwell pulled out a handgun and demanded the women “give him everything they had,” Marion Police said. The women gave him money and both Smith and Blackwell ran off, police said.

Smith then blocked the women on social media and did not take their calls or texts, police said.

Marion Police went to a home at 2134 W. 9th St. and found Smith and Blackwell, and they were taken in for questioning.

A subsequent search of the home turned up three handguns, a short barreled AR15-style rifle, and a sawed-off shotgun, police said. A “white powdery substance” was also recovered.

A stash of guns seized in Marion after a reported armed robbery Nov. 7, 2021, are shown. (Marion Police)

Police also found cash in Blackwell’s wallet, a report said.

Smith and Blackwell were both charged with Level 3 felony Robbery and Level 5 felony Intimidation. More charges could be filed, police said.