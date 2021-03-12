Serious violent felon arrested following traffic stop in southern Indiana

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Kentucky man arrested after he was pulled over during a traffic stop and officers discovered he was a serious violent felon and found marijuana as well as two loaded handguns.

Thursday at approximately 4:50 p.m., Trooper Widner was patrolling in the area of Fulton Avenue near Ohio Street when he stopped Kelvin Simmons, 29, of Henderson, KY for making an unsafe lane movement.

Trooper Widner reports smelling a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. When Widner asked Simmons to step out of his vehicle, Simmons immediately rolled up his window and began to search for something in the passenger seat area, the press release said.

Trooper Widner then hit the window and ordered Simmons out of the car, the press release said. When that was unsuccessful, Widner attempted to open the door but it was locked.

After continuing to order Simmons out of the car again, Simmons exited his vehicle and was placed in handcuffs without further incident.

After additional officers arrived to assist, a search of the vehicle found a fully loaded handgun with armor piercing rounds under a backpack located on the passenger seat, the press release said. Officers also found a small amount of marijuana and another fully loaded magazine.

Further investigation revealed Simmons is serious violent felon and is prohibited from carrying a firearm. Simmons was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.

Arrested on charges of:

Possession of a Handgun by Serious Violent Felony, Level 4 Felony Possession of Handgun without a License with Prior Conviction, Level 5 Felony Possession of Marijuana, Class A Misdemeanor

The Evansville Police assisted.