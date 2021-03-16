‘Serial stowaway’ escapes facility and is arrested again at Chicago airport, police say

CHICAGO (WGN) — “Serial stowaway” Marilyn Hartman has been taken into custody at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport after she allegedly escaped an electronic monitoring residential facility on Tuesday.

Police said Hartman left the facility she was staying at while on an electronic monitoring program at around noon. Staff attempted to call her and investigators found that her device indicated she was traveling in the direction of O’Hare.

Hartman was spotted on the non-secure side of the airport Tuesday. She had not made it past TSA security checkpoints and was arrested by Chicago police just before 2:15 p.m.

Hartman has been arrested multiple times at O’Hare, Midway and airports across the country for trying to bypass airport security. Her latest arrest came in October 2019.

Hartman was under electronic monitoring for that arrest with a court date of April 5, according to court records.

Last year, she was attacked while incarcerated at Cook County Jail by a woman having a mental episode.

Police said they will seek approval of felony escape charges.