Serial killer claims responsibility for 2 killings in Allen County from 1980

The following is a news release from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department:

Confessed Nationwide Serial Killer Samuel Little 79, has claimed responsibility for two 1980 Allen County Homicides. Allen County Police Detectives interviewed Samuel Little in the Wise County Confinement Facility in Decatur Texas. Little who has claimed responsibility for over ninety murders throughout the United States over several years, confessed to committing the two, now Allen County Police Cold Case Homicides in late October of 1980 in which he strangled two women in separate incidents the same night.

Little stated he picked up both women near the area of Maumee and Division Streets in Fort Wayne, at different times on the same night in late October 1980. Little gave details of strangling both women while they were in his vehicle and then disposed of their bodies in separate areas of rural Allen County. The Victims were Identified as Valeria Boyd 18, and Mary Ann Porter 31 of Fort Wayne. Both had been reported missing by family members to the Fort Wayne Police in late October 1980.

On November 4th, 1980 a worker called Allen County Police advising he came upon a female body in a field in the 14000 block of Conners Road in southern Allen County. That person was later identified as victim Valeria Boyd. The investigation by police was unable to identify any viable suspects regarding Boyd’s death and the investigation eventually turned into a cold case homicide.

On December 13th, 1980 another female body was reported to be found off of the roadway in the 4600 block of West Wallen Road in northern Allen County. That person was later identified as Mary Ann Porter and subsequent investigation was also unable to identify any viable suspects for her death. Miss Porter’s investigation also eventually became a cold case homicide.

On September 25th, 2018 Texas Ranger James Holland interviewed Samuel Little and facts of numerous murders throughout the United States were brought forth by Little. Mr. Little provided details of several murders, which led to the Allen County Police being notified by the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding the murders of Miss Boyd and Miss Porter.

Detectives from Allen County Police interviewed Little in Texas where Little provided detailed information regarding the murders of both Boyd and Porter. Both investigations have now been forwarded to the Allen County Prosecutors Office for follow up. Samuel Little is now confined in the State of California, after being sentenced to several Life sentences for his confessed murders throughout the United states. Investigations are still being conducted by several other police agencies throughout the United States in reference to Little’s confessions.