Sentencing pushed back for driver of 2019 deadly drunken driving crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the third time, the sentencing hearing for man who admitted to causing a fatal crash almost two years ago is pushed back.

Khiry Johnson pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated on Sept. 21, 2019 which caused a death.

According to court documents, he was driving on South Clinton Street and ran a red light at East Wallace Street where he hit a car, killing its driver.

His plea agreement calls for no more than eight years in prison. The deal also requires Johnson to submit to an alcohol and substance abuse evaluation, and face a license suspension at the court’s discretion.