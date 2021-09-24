Sentencing pushed back again for 2019 deadly drunk driving crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the fourth time, the sentencing hearing for a man who plead guilty to a September 2019 deadly crash that occurred when he was intoxicated has been rescheduled.

According to the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, Khiry H. Johnson’s lawyer asked for the hearing to be pushed back.

Khiry H. Johnson

In May, Johnson pleaded guilty in the Allen Superior Court to Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Causing Death.

Just after 3:15 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2019, police report that Johnson was driving a 2014 Kia Sorrento on South Clinton Street at a high rate of speed. According to a probable cause affidavit, the Kia ran a red light at East Wallace Street and hit a westbound 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt.

The driver of the Chevrolet, later identified as Michael D. Stevenson, was ejected in the crash and was killed.

At the scene, Johnson was found in the driver’s seat of the Kia, the affidavit said. He was taken to an area hospital for a blood draw, which found Johnson had a .19 blood alcohol concentration, according to the affidavit.

A security camera in the area caught the Kia running the stop light just before the crash, the affidavit said. His speed was estimated at 60 mph. The block of Clinton Street changes from 30 mph to 35 mph.

Johnson was also driving on a suspended driver’s license, the affidavit said.

The plea agreement with Allen County prosecutors calls for Johnson to serve no more than eight years in prison. The deal also requires Johnson to submit to an alcohol and substance abuse evaluation as well as face a license suspension at the court’s discretion.

His sentencing hearing has been rescheduled for Oct. 1 at 4 p.m.