FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Nebraska semitruck driver accused of crashing into a van and throwing items at a pickup truck while driving on I-69 in Fort Wayne is now facing felony and misdemeanor charges related to the incident.

On Monday, someone driving a pickup noticed the driver of the semitruck, identified as 38-year-old David Nabity, “tailgating” and flipping off the pickup driver, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

The pickup driver told police he then moved into another lane before Nabity reportedly pulled up beside him, started throwing items at the pickup and trying to run the victim off the road.

According to court documents, the victim avoided crashing into the median, but the truck suffered some damage from the items Nabity reportedly threw at the pickup.

During the incident, the semitruck’s trailer crashed into a van, which had been driving behind the semitruck and pickup truck.

The van suffered a shattered passenger window, a broken passenger side mirror, dents and a scrape due to the crash, according to court documents.

The two victims told police the incident happened between the 302 and 311 mile markers on I-69, and police eventually found the semitruck on Lima Road and conducted a traffic stop.

Nabity has a court hearing Oct. 20 for charges of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony, and two Class B misdemeanors.