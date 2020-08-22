Semi driver arrested for OWI after trooper sees him speeding in Indiana Toll Road construction zone

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – A semi driver from Cleveland faces multiple charges, including operating while intoxicated, after an Indiana State Police trooper saw him on the Indiana Toll Road east of Angola early Friday morning speeding through a construction zone.

According to a news release from Indiana State Police shortly before 2:00 a.m. the trooper was patrolling the I-80/90 Toll Road construction zone near the westbound 153.8mm. The trooper saw a semi-tractor/trailer coming into the construction zone at a high rate of speed; a radar track noted 72 mph. The construction zone is restricted to a single lane, with posted reduced speed limits of 45-55 mph.

The trooper pulled out and was catching up to pull the semi when he observed the semi driver being aggressive and reckless while still speeding. At one point the semi nearly hit a car it was following too closely. The trooper was finally able to pull the semi over near the 152 mm.

When the trooper walked up to the semi he smelled the very strong odor of alcohol coming from the cab and alcoholic beverage containers in plain sight. A conversation led the trooper to believe the driver was impaired.

After conducting a battery of roadside field sobriety tests, the driver was taken to a hospital in Angola for further testing. Once complete the driver, identified as Ramzi M. Al Jzaz, 35, was arrested and taken to the Steuben County Jail.

CHARGES:

1) Operating While Intoxicated Endangering, A Misd

2) Operating While Intoxicated, C Misd

In addition to being arrested for the above charges, Al Jzazi was placed “out of service” for operating with any measurable amount of alcohol in his system, possessing alcoholic beverages in his truck while on duty, and having a false record of duty status (falsified log book entries).