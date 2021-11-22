Security footage sought as police probe man’s killing in SW-side home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department has asked for the public’s help to gather evidence in the shooting death of a 74-year-old man in a southwest-side home earlier this month.

Kenneth R. Behny was found dead in his home in the 3600 block of Turf Lane, off Aboite Center Road, on Nov. 8. He was shot in the head, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said later, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Who shot him, though, and why, remains a mystery.

On Monday, Fort Wayne Police said they were looking for assistance from the community to solve the case. Investigators are looking for residents in the area to review security camera footage and report any “suspicious activity” or tips.

Information can be reported to the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau at (260) 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP.