Second person facing charges in connection to April double homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man in the Allen County Jail is facing charges in connection to an April double homicide near downtown Fort Wayne.

According to court documents, Joshua J. Dube, who is already in the jail for other crimes, is facing the following charges:

Two counts of Felony Murder

Robbery resulting in serious bodily injury – to someone other than a defendant

Criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon

Possession of Methamphetamine – Possession of 28 or more grams of methamphetamine

Possession of Cocaine – Possession of 28 or more grams of cocaine

Possession of a Narcotic Drug

Firearm Used in Commission of Offense resulting in death

WANE 15 is working to get an image of Dube.

On April 20, police were called to the 800 block of Third Street on reports of a problem unknown. The caller told police that there were two unconscious people in the bathroom with blood around them.

One victim pronounced dead at the scene was identified as 40-year-old Jennifer Ann Dray. The second victim, identified as 30-year-old Amanda Lee Shroyer, died at the hospital.

An autopsy found that both victims died from gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide, according to court documents.

The probable cause affidavit said Dube told police he was paying for the apartment after his brother died of a suspected overdose on April 16. He and other people started to suspect Dray of “intentionally giving him an overdose level of drugs.” He was there to remove Dray’s stuff because she was still living there.

While he was at the apartment, Dube was waving a handgun and Dray locked herself in the bathroom, according to court documents.

Marina Zrnic, 31

The affidavit shows that Dube texted Marina Zrnic and asked her to come over to confront Dray about his brother-in-law’s death and take his SUV back from Dray. He told Zrnic that he was armed with a gun and was not leaving.

Dube told police that shortly after this, someone wearing a hooded sweatshirt, long sleeves and a mask walked into the apartment, started shooting at Dray and Shroyer and left.

The affidavit said that Dube then left and headed to his house to get a duffle bag of his brother-in-law’s dope. That is where Fort Wayne Police said they found him running from his home to get into an SUV with his sister and her friend. Police then followed Dube and pulled the SUV over. They found multiple grams of Methamphetamine, Cocaine and Heroin.

Police searched Dube’s text messages and found multiple messages tying him and Zrnic to the murders.

Ronald W. Price, 48

On April 28, police pulled over Zrnic and brought her into the police station for a formal interview. Her “bodyguard” at the apartment, Ronald W. Price, 48, was a passenger in the vehicle.

When asked if she had sent Dube a text telling him to “shoot anyone who tried to shoot him,” she denied it. Zrnic was later released from police custody.

On Wednesday, Zrnic was arrested and brought in for an interview. During questioning, she told police that she had gone to the house to get the keys for the SUV from Dube , and while they were there, Price pushed passed her and started shooting at Dray and Shroyer, according to the affidavit.

Police have asked for the public’s help to find Dube and Price who are wanted in connection to the double homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.