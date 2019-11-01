Second arrest made in fatal shooting on Runnion Ave.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A second arrest has been made in an October shooting death on Runnion Ave.

Fort Wayne homicide detectives arrested Anthony Mitchell, 19, around 5:30 p.m. Friday for Murder, Felony Murder and Attempted Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury for the shooting death of 40-year-old Pablo G. Vasquez on Oct. 13. Mitchell was identified as a second shooter after an “aggressive investigation” by homicide detectives. Police said they did not believe Mitchell shot a gun, but he was arrested on the same charges are the shooter because he was at the scene and helped the shooter commit the crime.

Jermaine Turner, 40, was arrested Wednesday on charges of Murder, Possession of a Handgun by a Serious Violent Felon and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Police and medics were called that evening to the 600 block of Runnion Avenue after several people called 911 saying they heard gunshots. Runnion Avenue is just east of West Main Street and Leesburg Road.

Officers arrived and found Vasquez down on a sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics arrived and pronounced him dead.

Following the shooting, detectives went door to door, searching for and interviewing witnesses. Crime scene personnel processed the scene, searching for and collecting evidence.

No suspect information was released after the shooting.

On Wednesday, though, Fort Wayne Police said homicide detectives and gang unit officers arrested Turner at his place of employment. It’s not clear how they identified him as the alleged shooter.

Police said in a news release that “homicide detectives have been working tirelessly to piece together what occurred on that day.”