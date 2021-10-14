Second alleged victim of Fort Wayne priest issues statement: ‘I am hurt’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The second alleged victim in a sexual abuse case involving a local Catholic priest said she has “lost a trusted role model” but is “taking action.”

David Huneck appears outside the Whitley County Courthouse for an initial court appearance on Oct. 13, 2021.

The woman issued a statement through the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend on Thursday. WANE 15 is not identifying the woman because she is an alleged victim of a sex crime.

The woman said she is “taking it day by day” after her alleged encounter with Father David Huneck when he was the pastor at Saint Paul of the Cross Catholic Church in Columbia City and chaplain at Bishop Dwenger High School. According to court records, Huneck groped the woman and a minor and exposed himself while drinking at his home on two different occasions.

Huneck resigned from his posts after the allegations surfaced, and the diocese suspended him from pastoral duties.

Huneck faces charges of Child Seduction, Sexual Battery, Battery, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor. He was arraigned in Whitley Superior Court this week, and a special judge was appointed.

In her statement, the woman said “this road has not been easy.”

“I have been on a roller coaster of emotions,” said wrote. “I am hurt, embarrassed, confused, and sad to have lost a trusted role model. Most importantly, I am relieved to finally be speaking up.”

“I am ready to be a light to all girls affected by abuse. I want to help, just like I have been helped. I want victims to know that there is a light, even though it may not seem like it now.”

Earlier this week, the alleged minor victim in the case also issued a statement. She said her “healing process has just begun, and she asked for the community to come together to “help us all heal from these shocking events.”