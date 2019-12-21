Search warrants result in two arrests for dealing cocaine

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) — Troopers with Indiana State Police served two search warrants in South Bend that resulted in two arrests and drugs and a firearm taken off the streets.

The warrants were executed at 255 N. Edison and 3743 Belle Vista just before 8:00 a.m. on Friday.

Troopers located suspected crack cocaine, a rifle, items of drug paraphernalia, several thousand dollars, and electronic devices at both places.

Christopher Johnson, 40, was located at the Edison address. He was arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail on the following charges:

Dealing Cocaine

Possession of Cocaine

Maintaining a Common Nuisance

Neglect of a Dependent

Possession of Paraphernalia

Robert Towles, Jr., 55, was located at the Belle Vista address. He was arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail on the charges below:

Dealing Cocaine

Possession of Cocaine

Maintaining a Common Nuisance

Active warrant out of Elkhart County

Active warrant out of St. Joseph County

The Indiana State Police was assisted by the South Bend Police Department.