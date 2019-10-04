Kosciusko Co. arrest nets $17,400 worth of illegal drugs

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — A search warrant led to a drug arrest in Kosciusko County Thursday.

Law enforcement officers from the Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET) 43 executed a search warrant in the 200 block of West Jefferson Street in Warsaw around 3:00 p.m.

Officers arrested Michelle Poe, 34, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, dealing cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), and possession of paraphernalia (misdemeanor).

As a result of the warrant, officers found 146 grams of methamphetamine, 13.5 ounces of marijuana, seven grams of cocaine and 69 hits of acid. The street value was estimated around $17,400. Officers also found and seized $2,882 in cash. Michelle Poe was taken into custody at the scene.