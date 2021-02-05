Search warrant leads to arrest of man and woman, discovery of multiple illegal narcotics

From left to right: Thomas E. Vanwinkle, 42, and Tracy Fentress, 40 (Photos courtesy of the Indiana State Police)

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man and woman are in custody following a search warrant that resulted in the discovery of multiple illegal narcotics.

On Thursday, the Indiana State Police, English Town Marshal and Marengo Deputy Town Marshal report executing a search warrant on a home in Marengo where officers discovered multiple items of illegal narcotics as well as drug paraphernalia.

Photo courtesy of the Indiana State Police

A man and woman were found inside the home and identified as Thomas E. Vanwinkle, 42, of Marengo and Tracy Fentress, 40, of Milltown. Officers report that Vanwinkle and Fentress were taken into custody and incarcerated in the Crawford County Jail.

The following preliminary charges were filed:

Vanwinkle:

Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 3 Felony

Dealing in a Controlled Substance-Level 3 Felony

Dealing in a controlled Substance-Level 5 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 5 Felony

Dealing in a Look-a-Like Substance-Level 5 Felony

Dealing in Marijuana-Level 5 Felony

Maintaining a Common Nuisance-Level 6 Felony

2 Counts of Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance-Level 6 Felony

Possession of Marijuana-A Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia-C Misdemeanor

Fentress: