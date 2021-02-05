Search warrant leads to arrest of man and woman, discovery of multiple illegal narcotics

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man and woman are in custody following a search warrant that resulted in the discovery of multiple illegal narcotics.
On Thursday, the Indiana State Police, English Town Marshal and Marengo Deputy Town Marshal report executing a search warrant on a home in Marengo where officers discovered multiple items of illegal narcotics as well as drug paraphernalia.
A man and woman were found inside the home and identified as Thomas E. Vanwinkle, 42, of Marengo and Tracy Fentress, 40, of Milltown. Officers report that Vanwinkle and Fentress were taken into custody and incarcerated in the Crawford County Jail.
The following preliminary charges were filed:
Vanwinkle:
- Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 3 Felony
- Dealing in a Controlled Substance-Level 3 Felony
- Dealing in a controlled Substance-Level 5 Felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 5 Felony
- Dealing in a Look-a-Like Substance-Level 5 Felony
- Dealing in Marijuana-Level 5 Felony
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance-Level 6 Felony
- 2 Counts of Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance-Level 6 Felony
- Possession of Marijuana-A Misdemeanor
- Possession of Paraphernalia-C Misdemeanor
Fentress:
- Visiting a Common Nuisance-Level 6 Felony